Blow for Juventus as UEFA receive important backing against Super League clubs

Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona have encountered a major setback in their bid to beat UEFA via the courts and create the European Super League.

They are the three clubs who continue to support the idea after the other nine sides withdrew their backing and returned to UEFA following a backlash from fans at its initial launch.

The protagonists had taken UEFA to the courts, hoping to secure a key win, but it has been revealed that the General Advocate of the European Court of Justice has declared that they could be sanctioned for trying to create a new competition while still competing in UEFA’s.

BREAKING! An adviser to the EU Court of Justice has said that UEFA and FIFA can block clubs from joining a breakaway league under EU competition law. pic.twitter.com/cr6ZkYl7jv — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 15, 2022

Initial verdict of European court backs UEFA over Super League and the need for the governing body to approve any new competition in its structure — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) December 15, 2022

While it is not definitive, the report adds that the ruling will most likely be followed by the European Court of Justice, which will come as a huge blow to the clubs involved.

Juve FC Says

This will come as a huge disappointment to Juve and other Super League supporters, and it is likely to force them to abandon the idea for now.

This is because they simply will not survive if UEFA sanctions them by kicking them out of their competition, which is one of their major revenue streams.

But we expect them to appeal the verdict when it is finally handed out if it does not favour them.

READ FOOTBALL ESPANA REPORT ON THE UEFA DECISION HERE