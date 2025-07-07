Victor Osimhen remains one of the most sought-after strikers in world football, and his future continues to be the subject of significant speculation. The Nigerian forward has reportedly drawn interest from Juventus, who have been monitoring him since last season, when he spent time on loan at Galatasaray.

With just one year remaining on his contract at Napoli, Osimhen has been exploring opportunities to leave the club. While he is reportedly open to a move to Juventus, provided the Bianconeri can reach an agreement with Napoli, the transfer currently appears unlikely. At present, Juventus are not actively engaged in negotiations to sign the striker, a situation which may ultimately cost them the chance to secure his services.

Galatasaray Step Up Efforts for Osimhen Return

As Juventus focus on facilitating the departure of Dušan Vlahović, Galatasaray have intensified its pursuit of Osimhen. The Turkish giants are eager to bring him back to İstanbul following a successful loan spell, and they are reportedly making a concerted push to finalise a deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing on X, Galatasaray have submitted a bid of €50 million for the Nigerian striker. The report further states that Osimhen is keen on a return to Türkiye and has given the move to Galatasaray priority over other options, including Juventus.

Victor Osimhen (Getty Images)

Galatasaray Seen as Serious Contenders

Osimhen’s apparent decision to favour Galatasaray may reflect the contrasting levels of intent shown by the respective clubs. While Juventus remain linked, their lack of proactive engagement has potentially allowed Galatasaray to gain the upper hand. For a player of Osimhen’s calibre, a return to a club where he previously enjoyed success and where the ambition is clear may understandably be the more attractive option.

The development serves as a reminder that in the competitive world of top-level transfers, decisive action often proves critical. As it stands, Galatasaray’s determination may well result in them securing one of the most in-demand strikers in the game today.