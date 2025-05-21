Cristiano Giuntoli is reportedly keen to reunite with Victor Osimhen at Juventus, hoping to convince Napoli to allow the Nigerian forward to make the move to Turin this summer. Giuntoli, now serving as Juventus’ sporting director, was the key figure in bringing Osimhen to Napoli during his time at the club and is believed to maintain close ties with the striker’s agent.

Having overseen Osimhen’s development firsthand, including his impressive loan spell at Galatasaray this season, Giuntoli views the forward as an ideal candidate to lead the Juventus attack in the next campaign. Osimhen’s pace, power and finishing ability make him one of the most sought-after strikers in European football, and Giuntoli sees securing his signature as a critical objective for the club’s summer transfer strategy.

Juventus’ Pursuit Met With Rejection

Although earlier reports suggested Osimhen was open to joining Juventus, even with his past at Napoli, it appears the situation has changed. According to Football Italia, the Nigerian international has now declined the opportunity to continue his career in Turin. This development represents a setback for Giuntoli, who had hoped their shared history at Napoli might influence the striker’s decision.

Osimhen’s rejection of Juventus has now increased speculation regarding a move to the Premier League. Both Chelsea and Arsenal are believed to be monitoring the situation closely, with each club eager to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season. His profile as a clinical and dynamic forward aligns well with the needs of both English sides.

(Getty Images)

Osimhen Remains a Top-Class Talent

There is no doubt that Osimhen remains one of the most in-demand strikers in world football. His form this season has been strong, and he is widely regarded as being in superior shape compared to Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic. Many believe that Osimhen could become the focal point of any top team’s attack, capable of driving them towards silverware.

While Juventus may have missed the opportunity to secure his services, the summer transfer window remains open to possibilities. However, it now seems increasingly likely that Osimhen’s future lies in the Premier League, rather than a return to Serie A.