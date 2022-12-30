Blow for Juventus as Vlahovic is set to miss more matches

Juventus has been unable to use Dusan Vlahovic since October because of injury and the striker is still struggling with the problem.

He played very few minutes for Serbia at the World Cup and has still not been in good shape ahead of football’s return next week.

The Bianconeri had been hopeful he would return after their game against Cremonese. However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals the striker will also miss the matches against Udinese and Napoli as they bid to keep winning.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been a key player for us and the striker is one man we need to get goals in any game.

However, his fitness has been a problem for much of this year and we need to allow him to make a full recovery before involving him in our matches again.

Forcing him to play games when he is not one hundred per cent fit is one way to aggravate whatever problem he is having now.

Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik must step up and get the goals we need to ensure we do not miss the Serbian.

However, everyone in the team must be willing to contribute to ensuring we can get as many points as possible.