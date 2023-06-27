Blow for Juventus as Zaniolo’s agent admits rival is an option

Juventus may have encountered a setback in their pursuit of Nicolo Zaniolo as his agent has expressed that the player is better suited to AC Milan, potentially impacting Juventus’ chances of acquiring him in this transfer window.

Reports suggest that Juventus has been monitoring Zaniolo for several seasons, and there have been attempts to bring him to the club in the past.

Zaniolo has been performing well at Galatasaray in Turkey, prompting speculation of a return to Serie A this summer.

While Juventus is interested in adding him to their squad, they face competition from other top Italian clubs, making it intriguing to see where he will ultimately move.

Zaniolo is known for his technical skills, but concerns have arisen about his compatibility with Max Allegri’s system at Juventus.

His agent, Claudio Vigorelli, has now discussed his client’s future, acknowledging the unpredictability of the transfer window. When pressed on whether Milan is the best destination for Zaniolo, Vigorelli agreed.

He said via Football Italia:

“The transfer market is a long one, we’ll see what happens. We’re happy where we are, but if offers arrive, then they will be evaluated.”

About his suitability to Milan, he added: “Yes, that’s true, but I don’t want to get into that.”

Juve FC Says

Very technical players struggle under Allegri and that will worry others who the club wants to add to their group.

Zaniolo remains one of the finest Italian talents available, but he might choose Milan over us if they get serious about signing him.