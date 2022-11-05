Blow for Juventus as Zidane’s next destination is revealed

Zinedine Zidane has been linked with a move to Juventus as a possible replacement for Max Allegri.

The Frenchman is one of the most decorated managers in the world even though he has not been a manager for long.

His only job has been two stints at Real Madrid and he has been unattached since he left the Spanish side for the second time.

Allegri’s job has been pronounced safe by Juve, but everyone knows if results don’t improve he will pay the price with his role at the club.

Several big names have been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium and Zidane is one of the finest.

But a report on Tuttojuve reveals the Frenchman will instead manage the French national team.

It claims after the World Cup, he will be named its new manager regardless of how Les Bleus perform.

Juve FC Says

Zidane did an amazing job in the two spells he spent at Madrid and he has the quality to make us a strong team again.

However, the Frenchman doesn’t seem interested in any other job for now and we might struggle to persuade him to become our next boss.

If Allegri’s team gets back to form, the Italian gaffer will likely keep his job.