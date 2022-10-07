de sciglio
Blow for Juventus man as he is sidelined by a hamstring problem

October 7, 2022 - 3:30 pm

Juventus star Mattia De Sciglio has suffered an injury blow and he will be sidelined for at least 10 days.

The defender was in the starting XI for the Bianconeri game against Maccabi Haifa.

However, he was subbed off at half-time after struggling in the fixture. Tests carried out after the match revealed he has suffered a hamstring problem.

A report on Football Italia reveals it is a medium issue, but he would certainly miss the game against AC Milan this weekend.

In ten days, the club will test him again to see the extent of the problem before deciding on the next step to take.

Juve FC Says

De Sciglio has been one of our good options, and we need him fit and available.

Having failed to sign a new left-back in the last transfer window, he has been a good backup to Alex Sandro, and we need him around the squad.

He would be devastated by this setback because it means he would miss some games for the team. But we back him to come back stronger than ever.

This means he could return to reclaim his place in the starting XI before the World Cup.

