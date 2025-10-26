Juventus will have to alter their midfield plans, as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has officially penned new contract with Al-Hilal.

The Bianconeri are determined to bolster their midfield ranks, whether in January or next summer, after failing the address this issue in previous transfer campaign.

Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram are Igor Tudor’s first choices for the double pivot, while the uninspiring Teun Koopmeiners is considered a backup option alongside Weston McKennie and Fabio Miretti.

Juventus were hoping to lure Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

In recent months, Juventus had reportedly revived their interest in Milinkovic-Savic. The Turin-based giants had already pursued the 30-year-old during his time at Lazio, when he was considered one of the best midfielders in Serie A.

The Serbian has been playing his football in Saudi Arabia since joining Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023. He had signed a three-year contract, valid until June 2026.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Therefore, the Bianconeri were reportedly determined to poach their long-time target on a free transfer next summer, or even at a cut price in January.

However, the Old Lady’s hope have been shattered, as the creative midfielder has decided to extend his stay with the Saudi Pro League giants until 2028.

Milinkovic-Savic extends with Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal have announced the player’s contract renewal with a statement posted on the club’s official account.

“The board of directors of Al-Hilal Club Company, chaired by HH Prince Nawaf Bin Saad, has completed the procedures to extend the contract of Al Hilal’s Serbian football player Sergej Milinković-Savić for two additional sports seasons until 2028,” reads the official note published on Sunday.

“His Highness signed the contract extension with Sergej this Sunday evening at the club’s headquarters in the capital, Riyadh.”

Juventus will thus resort to alternative options, but it remains unclear whether Damien Comolli and Co. will insist on signing a stopgap solution, or wait until the summer to make a significant investment in a top-notch midfielder.