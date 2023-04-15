Blow for Sassuolo as Berardi will miss the Juventus game

Sassuolo has been handed a major blow in their bid to earn all the points from their game against Juventus this weekend.

The Bianconeri faces the black and greens in one of the exciting Serie A fixtures of the weekend.

Juve needs a win from this match and knows it will be challenging for them to earn it, but if their opponents are weakened, it becomes much easier for them to earn the points.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reports that Domenico Berardi has failed to shake off a fitness problem he had before now.

This means the Azzurri star will miss the fixture for Sassuolo, which is a boost for Juventus.

The black and whites know the qualities he possesses as arguably the most effective player in the colours of the black and greens.

Juve FC Says

Berardi is a top player and has been one reason Sassuolo has remained in Serie A despite selling some of its best stars.

He is a leading figure in their dressing room and they will miss his presence seriously.

However, that does not mean we should underestimate our opponents because that could become a big mistake that will come back to haunt us.