Juventus were hoping to tear down their contract with Thiago Motta, but they will have to delay their plans on this front.

The Bianconeri appointed the Italo-Brazilian manager in the summer of 2024, identifying him as the ideal profile to relaunch the club following Max Allegri’s dull second reign. The 43-year-old was handpicked by the club’s former Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli, especially following his historic achievements at Bologna.

However, Motta endured a miserable eight months in Turin, before being shown the door in March following back-to-back thrashings at the hands of Atalanta and Fiorentina.

Juventus still covering Thiago Motta’s wages

Since then, the former Inter and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has been linked with a few dugouts, but there have never been concrete developments on any front. Hence, he and his technical staff remain on Juve’s payroll.

The manager is on a net salary worth €3.5 million, and his contract is valid until June 2027. Some sources have calculated the overall cost of keeping him and his staff until the deadline to be circa €15 million.

In recent days, the Serie A giants were hopeful of a solution when Real Sociedad knocked on Motta’s door.

Thiago Motta rejects Real Sociedad opportunity

The Basque club has been enduring an abysmal start to the season, currently lying 19th in the LaLiga table.

But according to TuttoJuve, Motta has decided to decline the offer after a brief reflection period, preferring to wait for a more enticing proposal. He certainly has the luxury of time, thanks to his Juventus contract.

In the meantime, Sergio Francisco is expected to remain at Sociedad’s helm, albeit he’s walking on increasingly thin ice.

As for Juventus, their plans to ditch Motta’s salary from the wage bill will have to be postponed.