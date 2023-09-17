Juventus has reportedly been monitoring Valentin Barco’s progress for several months, with an interest in the young left-back. The initial plan was to sign Barco as a potential replacement for Alex Sandro in the last transfer window, but Sandro ultimately remained with the club and continued to be an integral part of the Bianconeri squad.

While Sandro’s contract situation is uncertain and may not lead to a new deal at the end of the current campaign, the emergence of Andrea Cambiaso may have reduced Juventus’ immediate need for Barco’s signature.

However, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus still maintains interest in signing the talented youngster. Boca Juniors is aware of Juventus’ interest and is reportedly working to secure a new contract for Barco.

As a result, Barco now faces a decision between extending his stay in Argentina or embarking on his professional career in Europe, which presents an exciting opportunity for the young left-back.

Juve FC Says

Barco is just 19 and has already earned a good reputation for being one of the finest defenders in the Argentinian top flight.

He will certainly join a European side sooner than later and now is the best time for us to act if we truly have an interest in his signature.

If we fail to get him soon, he might move to another suitor, which will be our loss.