Former Juventus and Fiorentina striker Valeri Bojinov believes that Dusan Vlahovic will ultimately prove to be a valuable signing for Juventus and meet the club’s expectations.

While Vlahovic has had a promising start to this season, his overall performance at Juventus has fallen below expectations. The club made a substantial investment to acquire him from Fiorentina with the belief that he would score even more goals than he did during his time in Florence.

However, DV9 has not replicated his Fiorentina form at Juventus, and the club even considered offloading him in the last transfer window. Juventus may need to part ways with the striker to make room for another signing unless he significantly improves his performance.

Bojinov was a teammate to a young Vlahovic at Partizan and revealed, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“You could see he had something special, he had a great physique and technically he was above average. But above all the hunger “Moving to Juve and proving it right away isn’t easy, but I’m sure that if he stays he will show all his value. Juve can aim for the Scudetto, even if it will be tough.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has not come close to meeting the lofty expectations we had of him when he moved to the club and he knows he has to do better soon enough.

The striker is still very young and probably needs more patience, but we do not have time to waste after spending so much on him.