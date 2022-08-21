depay
Club News

Bojinov is convinced that Depay will fit in at Juventus

August 21, 2022 - 7:30 pm

Former Juventus star Valeri Bojinov insists Memphis Depay will do well on the books of the Bianconeri.

Juve wants to add him to their squad in this transfer window and they have been in talks with the Dutchman over a free transfer.

He wants to cancel his contract at Barcelona, and he and the Spanish club are in negotiations now.

Depay struggled at Manchester United, but his spells at PSV and Lyon have been impressive.

He was one of the best players at Barcelona at the start of last season before falling down the pecking order on the arrival of Xavi Hernandez as the club’s manager.

Bojinov believes he could have made a better impact if he was given more time at Barca and he insists the attacker will help Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

‘I like the player a lot. At Barcelona, he did not find the continuity he had with Lyon, but in my opinion, he is suited to Allegri’s characteristics. Lyon is also a city similar to Turin, colder, with hot fans, in my opinion, it needs this kind of stimulus. If he arrives he will give a hand to Dusan and the whole team because he is a quality player and can give great satisfaction, it will not be just a fallback.’

Juve FC Says

Depay comes to Juve as one of the recognisable names around and the Dutchman will make an impact at the club.

He has matured from the player that struggled at United and he will bring the squad depth we need with him.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

McKennie

Allegri is not concerned about Juventus injury record

August 21, 2022
rabiot

Allegri confirms midfielder will start tomorrow’s match

August 21, 2022
Gianluca Di Marzio

Journalist reveals when to expect concrete news about Depay transfer to Juventus

August 21, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.