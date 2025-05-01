Walter Sabatini believes that the core issue facing Juventus at present is one of prestige, suggesting that the Bianconeri are unaccustomed to experiencing such difficult periods. The club’s current form has significantly impacted their prospects of securing a place in the top four, and this downturn has raised concerns among supporters and observers alike.

Juventus had entered this season with renewed optimism, hoping to move beyond the challenges of the previous three-year tenure under Max Allegri. A new chapter began under Thiago Motta, with expectations that his leadership would bring about a resurgence. However, the desired results did not materialise, and Motta’s inability to meet expectations ultimately led to his departure.

As the season draws to a close, the team in black and white is determined to finish strongly, though they find themselves in unfamiliar territory. Juventus, a club historically associated with dominance in Italian football, is not typically accustomed to playing a secondary role in the league standings or failing to secure major honours. This unfamiliar position has added to the pressure on both players and staff.

PARMA, ITALY – APRIL 23: Pierre Kalulu of Juventus shows his dejection during the Serie A match between Parma and Juventus at Stadio Ennio Tardini on April 23, 2025 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Sabatini, offering his analysis, points to the psychological and cultural impact of Juventus’s current predicament. He remarks that their difficulty stems largely from being in a situation that contradicts their long-established identity. As cited by Il Bianconero, Sabatini stated, “I was convinced that with Motta at the helm they would have played a great championship, but that didn’t happen. They also have a good squad, with time they will sort themselves out. Juve’s problem is all in their prestige: they are not a club used to losing”.

This reflection underscores the extent to which Juventus’s struggles are not merely tactical or managerial but are deeply rooted in the expectations and standards that the club has maintained for decades. As the team seeks to reclaim its position at the summit of Italian football, Sabatini’s comments serve as both a critique and a reminder of the high benchmarks that have long defined the club’s legacy. The need for resilience and renewed focus is now greater than ever as Juventus aim to restore their traditional standing.