Bologna 0-2 Juventus Player Ratings

Juventus took their time to get going but ran out 2-0 winners against Bologna with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and a thunderbolt from Paulo Dybala.

Juventus Player Ratings

Tek: Looked rather shaky to start with, making some misplaced passes and putting his back line under pressure, but perhaps that was to be expected after so long out of action. 6.0/10

Juan Cuadrado: Provided a good outlet down the right and got forward plenty, even if the final ball was lacking. Good enough at the back despite some Bologna pressure late in the game. 6.5/10



Leonardo Bonucci Neat and tidy, provided some reassurance during a few early spells where Bologna threatened and covered well throughout the game. 6.5/10

Matthijs De Ligt: A really bizarre opening where he almost scored an own-goal, but he seemed to settle thereafter and played an important part in Dybala’s goal. A handful of clearances and interceptions and he improved as the game developed. Tidy. 7.0/10

Mattia De Sciglio: Nothing flashy in the opening half, but kept things under control in defence. Looked better in the second ’45 as he ran the channel but picked up yet another injury that will likely rule him out for a while. 6.5/10

Midfield

Adrien Rabiot: Looked the most sprightly of the Juve midfield in the opening ’45, regularly getting into the action and pushing into the opposition half. A little less effective in the second half but still a good run-out for a player that has barely featured this season. 6.0/10

Miralem Pjanic: Sloppy with his passes and once again, anonymous for periods of the first half before being taken off. 5.0/10

Rodrigo Bentancur: Not really himself to begin with, some wayward passes here and there and nothing of note in the final third. Picked up a needless booking to boot and didn’t look himself. 6.0/10

Attack

Cristiano Ronaldo: Looked fired up for the game, testing the Bologna keeper with a great effort early on, cutting in from the left. Scored his penalty with a decent finish and could have set up Dybala for a third. Had a great chance for a second, missing from a great position after Bernardeschi teed him up and can feel hard done by when his late goal was given offside. 7.0/10

Federico Bernardeschi: Seemed off the pace to start with but started to settle more as the game went on. Played a really smart assist for Dybala’s goal before laying it on a plate for Ronaldo and then hitting the post with a stinging effort. 7.5/10

Paulo Dybala: Took his time to get going, but the finish on his goal was just exceptional, and he should have had a second soon after. 7.5/10

Substitutes:

Danilo: Utterly moronic. Sent off for a pair of really stupid tackles. 3.5/10

Aaron Ramsey: 5.0/10

Blaise Matudi: Added a little pace to a tiring midfield. 5.5/10

Douglas Costa: 5.0/10