As Juventus plans to shop at Bologna, the Serie A side also intends to sign some Juventus players.

The Bianconeri are interested in several Bologna stars who have all been impressive in Serie A this season.

Juventus remains one of the top clubs in the country, and the black-and-white side boasts talented players that other teams are following.

Because Juventus is the biggest club in Italian football, it is difficult for other teams to sign their players unless they are willing to sell.

However, Bologna still hopes to poach some of Juventus’ finest youngsters in the summer in preparation for life in the Champions League.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Bologna wants Facundo Gonzalez and Samuel Iling-Junior.

Gonzalez is spending this season on loan at Andrea Pirlo’s Sampdoria and has grown into an important player for them.

Iling-Junior has been getting a lot of game time and has become an important player for Juventus this season, but the Bianconeri will consider selling the Englishman if they receive a good offer for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Gonzalez and Iling-Junior are two players who have a bright future in the game. However, if they want to be regular starters in Serie A, they will probably have to leave the Allianz Stadium for a smaller club.