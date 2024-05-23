Thiago Motta has finally ended his tenure as Bologna’s manager, paving the way for him to become the next Juventus boss.

Motta has been Juve’s number-one man to replace Max Allegri, and they have made that clear to him for weeks.

The former midfielder did an impressive job at Bologna, and they wanted him to stay after he had helped the team qualify for the Champions League.

Motta had to decide if he wanted to remain at Bologna, where he had been promised a good squad and further investment for the Champions League campaign.

However, Juve also kept dangling a chance to manage one of the biggest clubs in the world before him.

He had a hard time deciding if he wanted to remain at Bologna or not and finally notified the Red and Blues today that he would leave as confirmed on the Bologna website

This now opens the door for Motta to accept Juventus’ offer and become the next manager of the Old Lady as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Juve FC Says

This is great news for us and it clearly shows that he wants to work with us going forward.

Fans have a lot of expectations because we haven’t won the league in three seasons, and it will be interesting to see if Motta can change that.

