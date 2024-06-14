Juventus has shown serious interest in Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna, particularly after securing Thiago Motta as their new manager.

Calafiori excelled under Motta last season, playing a pivotal role in Bologna’s qualification for the Champions League.

While the defender is content at Bologna, the departure of the manager who facilitated his success could influence his desire to leave.

Bologna has historically been open to selling players, recognising the interest larger clubs have in their talents. However, with ambitions for a strong Champions League campaign, they are determined to retain their key players.

CEO Claudio Fenucci has affirmed their stance by informing agents that their top players are not available for transfer, addressing inquiries about Calafiori’s future.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“On Calafiori the desire is to confirm a large part of this season’s squad. We want to move forward with this group which can still improve. We prefer to continue with them, at the moment we have already communicated to his agent that we have no intention of moving the player.”

Juve FC Says

Calafiori will be a fine addition to our squad and he would want to join a big club like ours.

However, the defender might be forced to remain at his club if Bologna refuses to sell and he does not have a release clause.