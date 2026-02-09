Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci reveals the main reason that prompted them to send Emil Holm to Juventus and sign Joao Mario.

The two clubs exchanged the services of their two right-backs on the winter transfer window’s deadline day.

Holm signed for Juventus on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season for €15 million plus €3 million in add-ons. On the other hand, Joao Mario joined Bologna on a six-month dry loan.

Bologna & Juventus swapped Emil Holm & Joao Mario

After switching clubs, both new signings have already made their club debuts. The Swedish international featured as a second-half substitute for the Bianconeri in the Coppa Italia defeat to Atalanta on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Portuguese player started for Bologna in Sunday’s Emilian Derby against Parma, but was hooked on the interval, with the Rossoblu down to 10 men due to Tommaso Pobega’s expulsion in the first half.

In a press conference held on Monday, Bologna CEO Fenucci explained the reasoning behind the double operation.

The 65-year-old revealed that Holm wasn’t happy to share his playing time with other players (mainly Nadir Zortea and, to a lesser extent, Lorenzo De Silvestri). Therefore, he was keen to leave the club.

“Holm had the desire to always play and had expressed his dissatisfaction,” proclaimed Zortea via IlBianconero.

“But here at our club, no one can be guaranteed a starting place.”

Emil Holm (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

On the other hand, the Rossoblu were happy to accommodate Joao Mario, who arrived with more modest expectations, as he wasn’t even part of the rotation during his miserable first six months at Juventus.

“We’ve decided to sign a player who’s prone to normal rotation,” explained Fenucci while referencing Joao Mario.

Will Holm accept understudy role at Juventus?

It will be interesting to see how Holm will cope with his situation at Juventus, given that he’s expected to serve as an understudy for Pierre Kalulu, who is considered virtually untouchable in Luciano Spalletti’s plans.

Nevertheless, the former Spezia man revealed himself as a Juventus childhood supporter, so he might be more tolerant of a secondary role at the Allianz Stadium.