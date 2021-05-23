Bologna coach insists that Juventus will have to work hard to beat them

Sinisa Mihajlovic says his Bologna team will be at their best when they face Juventus in their last game of the season.

Juve travels to the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on their last match of the campaign needing a win to give themselves a chance of playing in the Champions League next season.

Andrea Pirlo’s side has won the Super Cup and the Italian Cup this season, but their league form has been poor.

They would need Milan or Napoli to falter after they beat I Veltri before they can secure a top-four finish.

Ideally, Juve should get a win in their game, but it seems they won’t be getting any favours from their hosts.

Mihajlovic’s side has nothing to play for on this last day of the season, but he says his players will be in their business mood for the game and suggests they will not be doing Juventus any favours.

“They are coming here with a big opportunity and their motivation will be sky high. They were playing with far more intensity in their last game in the Coppa Italia,” said the coach in his press conference via Football Italia.

“We will do everything to play our game and be present both physically and mentally to the very end. It’s going to be hard-fought, that is what I hope.

“You know, yesterday I went for a check-up at the hospital and they had to put me under. They woke me up at the precise moment in my dream that Paulo Dybala was taking a penalty for Juve and it was 0-0. I don’t know what happened. I wonder if it means something…

“I can confirm Lukasz Skorupski will be in goal tomorrow. This result means a lot to us too, because with a win we’d finish in the top half of the table, and that was our target at the start of the season.

“If we were to win, we’d do it for us, for the city and the fans, not to do a favour to anyone else.”