Bologna coach reckons Juventus are still in the title race

With Bologna manager, Siniša Mihajlović, stricken, his technical coach, Emilio De Leo, took over the media duties ahead of their match against Juventus this weekend.

The Bianconeri will face the Emilia-Romagna side keen on ensuring they get yet another win in their pursuit of a place in Serie A’s top four in this campaign.

The game comes after their 2-1 win at Cagliari and Bologna will not be much easier to beat.

The Bianconeri will need their energy for the return leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final against Fiorentina, but winning this game is also very important.

They have already missed their chance to mount a title challenge this season, if you ask most people. However, De Leo thinks otherwise and in his press conference ahead of the game, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“They are strong regardless. Managing the 90 minutes with the many midfielders we now have is a key to the challenge for us. It will be an important weapon. They are still in the Scudetto because they have found continuity. Against Inter misstep, but they will try to the end.”

Juve FC Says

De Leo is trying to play mind games with us and wants to increase the pressure on our players ahead of the game.

However, Max Allegri is an experienced manager and he would get his men relaxed and in a good mood to enjoy the game while bringing in the desired result.