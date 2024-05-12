Bologna is aware that several clubs are waiting to pick apart their team by signing their players at the end of this season.

The Red and Blues have been one of the most impressive clubs in Europe’s top five leagues this season and could play in the Champions League next term.

It is hard to find a player on their team who has not performed well this season, but the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Riccardo Calafiori are the most likely to leave in the summer.

Juventus wants to sign both players and their manager as well when this campaign ends, but they might face serious resistance.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals that Bologna is against allowing clubs to dismantle the team they have worked very hard to build.

If they qualify for the Champions League, they intend to keep most of their current players, especially the key contributors to that success.

They also wish to retain Thiago Motta as their manager, but even if he leaves, they plan to maintain the core of their group.

Juve FC Says

We do not expect Bologna to easily agree to sell their best players to us or any club in the summer, so this is expected.

However, some of these players can still force their way out of the club at the end of the term.