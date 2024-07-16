Bologna are reportedly keen to sign Juventus duo Arkadiusz Milik and Daniele Rugani, but their poor rapport with the Bianconeri could return to bite them.

The Emilians secured a historic Champions League qualification last season under the guidance of Thiago Motta.

But while the Rossoblu were hoping to prolong their prosperous collaboration with the Italo-Brazilian manager, the Bianconeri swayed him to Turin.

Bologna found it hard to swallow the Bianconeri’s move, especially since they approached the coach while the campaign was still ongoing.

Hence, the new Champions League boys returned the favor by blocking Riccardo Calafiori’s transfer to Juventus. Instead, they preferred to do business with Arsenal.

But according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, these skirmishes could cost Bologna the chance to land two of their transfer targets.

The Emilians have set their sights on Milik and Rugani, two players who are reportedly out of Motta’s Juventus project.

So while the Turin-based giants would be happy to sell the Polish striker and the Italian defender, it remains to be seen if they’ll be willing to sit at the table with their foes following recent tensions.

Pedulla also believes that Bologna president Joey Saputo would prefer to avoid operations involving the Bianconeri.

The journalist adds that Rugani, in particular, has other suitors, including Atalanta, Ajax and Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab.

The 29-year-old has been a Juventus player since 2015. He recently signed a renewal until June 2026.