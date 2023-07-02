Bologna could return for Cambiaso as they struggle to replace the Juventus full-back

Andrea Cambiaso, who spent the previous season on loan at Bologna, has returned to Juventus. The full-back played a crucial role for Bologna during his loan spell, earning recognition for his performances.

Juventus sees Cambiaso as a promising talent for the future, which is why they have included him in their squad. However, it may take time for him to establish himself at the club.

During the pre-season period, Juve will evaluate Cambiaso’s progress and determine whether he is ready to become a regular player for the team or if another loan spell would be beneficial for his development.

In the meantime, Bologna has been attempting to find a suitable replacement since Cambiaso’s return to Turin. According to Calciomercato, their manager has specifically demanded the re-signing of Cambiaso. It remains uncertain whether Bologna is seeking a permanent transfer or another loan deal for the full-back.

As the transfer window progresses, the final decision regarding Cambiaso’s immediate future will depend on Juventus’ assessment and Bologna’s pursuit to bring him back to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso is a star for the future, but he might be ready to play for us immediately. We just need to test him in pre-season and decide if there is still too much for him to learn so he can leave on loan again.

Otherwise, he can become an important contributor to our efforts from next season.