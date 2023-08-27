On Sunday, Juventus will contend their second fixture of the Serie A campaign when they host Bologna at the Allianz Stadium.

The Rossoblu will be looking to spoil the party and derail the Old Lady’s early momentum.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Bologna could also utilize the opportunity to open talks with Bianconeri officials regarding Samuel Iling-Junior.

The Englishman is one of the most talented starlets at Continassa, but could struggle for playing time this season.

The 19-year-old primarily plays on the left wing. But at the moment, Andrea Cambiaso made the position his, while Filip Kostic remains in Turin.

Therefore, Iling could find playing time hard to come by this season, especially amidst the lack of European football.

As the journalist explains, Juventus tried to insert the Chelsea youth product in an exchange deal with Domenico Berardi, but Sassuolo rejected the proposal.

So for now, Bologna and Atalanta remain the player’s most prominent suitors. However, Juventus are looking to collect at least 20 million euros from a sale or a loan with the obligation to buy.

The source claims that Juventus directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna will give themselves 48 hours before the end of the summer transfer session to decide the player’s fate.

Moreover, the winger’s nominal value doesn’t weigh much on the balance sheet. Therefore, the club can still sell him next season and register a capital gain before his contract expires in 2025.

For his part, Bologna manager Thiago Motta is reportedly willing to thrust Iling-Junior as a starter and help him forge his skills.

This would be a similar case to Cambiaso’s, with the Italian displaying major improvement since returning from a loan spell at the Renato Dall’Ara.