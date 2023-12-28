Joshua Zirkzee is among several top attackers linked with a move to Juventus. The Bianconeri are considering parting ways with Dusan Vlahovic due to his inconsistent form, and they are open to securing a good fee for the Serbian striker.

If Vlahovic departs, Juve will need to find a suitable replacement, and they have been actively exploring options in the attacking department over the past few months.

Among the players on their radar, Zirkzee stands out as a potential candidate, particularly for his impressive performances at Bologna. The team has been exceeding expectations, partly thanks to Zirkzee’s form and that of his teammates.

Juve is closely monitoring Bologna to identify players they could potentially recruit. While Zirkzee is considered a target, Bologna is not in a rush to sell and is not willing to entertain his departure in the upcoming transfer window.

Their director Marco Di Vaio reveals this, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Zirkzee? No phone call. And in any case, I don’t think we would answer. Joshua is a nine and a half, yes, but he doesn’t look like anyone: a unique piece. The clause? It only applies to Bayern (of 40 million, ed.), articulated. For the other clubs, the price is free…”.

Juve FC Says

No serious club will sell their key players in January unless they get an offer that is too big for them to turn down.

We probably have to wait until the end of the season to get Zirkzee and we might be lucky to sell Vlahovic then as well.