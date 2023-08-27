Juventus has commenced the 2022/2023 season with a pattern of one victory and one draw in their opening two league matches. This trend has become evident since the return of manager Max Allegri to the club.

Allegri’s initial tenure at Juventus was marked by impressive performances, resulting in numerous league titles and standout victories. However, a shift has occurred since his return, with the team enduring three consecutive trophyless seasons and starting the current season with results that may not align with fans’ expectations.

The Bianconeri secured a win in their first match against Udinese, prompting optimism among fans for a positive start to the campaign. This optimism extended to their home fixture against Bologna, which ultimately ended in a draw. This draw now signifies that Juventus has failed to secure victory in their first two matches of the season since Allegri’s return in 2021, as tweeted by ForzaJuve.

While this sequence of results might raise concerns and provoke discussions about the team’s performance under Allegri’s leadership, there remains hope that the situation can be turned around over the course of the season.

Juve FC Says

This is not a good day to be a Juve fan because we had high expectations about the game before a ball was even kicked.

We now have to hope the team will learn from what went wrong and do better in their next match.