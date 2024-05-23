Riccardo Calafiori is one of the players that Juventus is eager to add to their squad in the next transfer window.

The Bianconeri have several players on their shopping list, and they will start making signings as soon as they name a new manager.

Calafiori has impressed while playing for Bologna, and he has been one of the finest young defenders in the league this season.

Juve believes the centre-back will do well for them, especially when his current coach, Thiago Motta starts as the new Juve manager.

The Bianconeri will look to bring some Bologna players to the Allianz Stadium as soon as Motta gets his feet under the desk in his new Juventus office.

However, a report on Tuttojuve claims Bologna fans do not want Calafiori to leave this summer and have plans to prevent the move.

They have shown him a lot of love and admiration and will do their best to convince him not to betray them by moving to Juve.

Juve FC Says

Fans always want their team’s best players to remain, and we can understand why Bologna supporters do not support the sale of Calafiori.

However, if he wants to leave, we expect him to still do so regardless of what their supporters think.

