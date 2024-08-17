Bologna is set to win the race for Daniele Rugani, despite Ajax being the first club to show interest in his signature.

The defender is among the surplus players in the current Juventus squad and has attracted serious interest from Ajax.

The Dutch side is keen to sign him on a season-long loan but faces challenges with covering his wages and expects Juventus to contribute.

At the Allianz Stadium, Rugani earns €1.5 million per season, and Juventus had been willing to cover part of his salary. However, they kept their options open, and Bologna has now intensified its pursuit.

Bologna, who will compete in the Champions League this season, is interested in Rugani’s experience in both European and domestic competitions.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Bologna is prepared to cover Rugani’s full wages and may increase their efforts to secure his signature in the coming weeks.

Juve FC Says

We need Rugani to leave, and the more suitors he has, the easier it will be for us to offload him under the right conditions before this transfer window closes.