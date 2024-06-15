Bologna has shown a strong determination to retain all their key players, especially after securing a place in next season’s Champions League, a historic achievement for the club.

Juventus is interested in signing some of Bologna’s standout players, with Joshua Zirkzee being one of their targets due to his impressive performances in Serie A over the past year. Zirkzee has a release clause in his contract, which makes him an attractive option for Juventus.

However, Bologna is not keen on selling. According to a report on Tuttojuve, Bologna is now taking proactive steps to keep Zirkzee. They have offered him a new contract that includes a salary increase to 3 million euros per season, significantly more than his current earnings. This offer aims to persuade him to extend his stay and quell any transfer speculation.

Despite the substantial raise, Zirkzee may find it challenging to commit to a new deal when the opportunity to move to a much bigger club like Juventus is on the table.

Juve FC Says

We can understand Bologna’s desperation to keep Zirkzee, but we do not expect him to sign an extension to the contract.