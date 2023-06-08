Last summer, Juventus signed Andrea Cambiaso from Genoa only to send him on loan to Bologna for the 2022/23 campaign.

The 23-year-old did well under the guidance of Thiago Motta, amassing 34 appearances between Serie A and Coppa Italia while contributing with three assists.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Bologna appreciated Cambiaso so much that they requested his services for another season.

But as the source tells it, the Bianconeri are unlikely to accept this request. In fact, the young wingback has a significant chance of securing himself a spot in the Old Lady’s first team next season.

This will be an eventful summer for Cambiaso who has been called up for the Italy U21 squad that will compete in the European Championship later this month.

Juve FC say

We all remember how a desperate Giovanni Manna was trying to recall Cambiaso to Juventus on the final day of the January transfer window, while Bologna had none of it.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are unlikely to replicate the same mistake and leave themselves exposed in the wingback/fullback department.

While the fates of Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro remain uncertain, and Mattia De Sciglio injured, Cambiaso’s return should come in handy.

The Genoa youth product features primarily on the left flank, but he can also serve as a right-back if required.