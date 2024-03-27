Riccardo Calafiori’s impressive performances at Bologna are compelling Juventus to consider signing him.

The defender has been a standout performer in Serie A for Thiago Motta’s side, indicating that it’s only a matter of time before he moves on from the club.

Juventus is keen to secure his services and is expected to make a move for him if Bologna is willing to negotiate in the summer transfer window.

Bologna has a history of being open to selling their players under favourable conditions, and Juventus is contemplating making an offer for Calafiori.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Bologna could be willing to do business if Juventus includes a player in their offer.

The report suggests that Juventus could reach an agreement for Calafiori’s signature by including Facundo Gonzalez in their offer.

Gonzalez, who is currently on loan at Sampdoria, is expected to return to Juventus at the end of the season. While he may struggle to secure regular playing time at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus had initially considered sending him out on loan again next season.

However, including Gonzalez as part of the deal could sweeten the offer and facilitate Calafiori’s move to Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Gonzalez will struggle for game time and sending him to Bologna could be a good thing for his career as he will get a lot more playing opportunities.