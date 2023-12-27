Juventus has expressed interest in Lewis Ferguson over the last few months, acknowledging the Scottish midfielder’s strong performances in Serie A. With the loss of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli for the rest of the season, Ferguson has emerged as a potential target for Juventus in the upcoming transfer window.

While Ferguson has shown interest in playing for a top club like Juventus, he is currently a crucial player for Bologna. The Bianconeri are eager to secure his services in the new year, but according to Calciomercato, it will be challenging for them to make the move happen in January.

The report suggests that Juventus faces a tough test in convincing Bologna to part ways with Ferguson midway through the season. Bologna is reportedly determined to retain him until the end of the current season, implying that Juventus may need to wait until the summer to pursue the midfielder.

Juve FC Says

Ferguson has been in very fine shape over the last few months and looks good enough to play for our team.

The Scotsman will also want the chance, but we must table a bid that is too big to reject if we want him next month.