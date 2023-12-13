Juventus is set to miss out on signing Montenegrin teenager Vasilije Adzic as Bologna closes in on an agreement for his signature.

The 17-year-old is considered the best talent his country has produced since Stevan Jovetic and is being followed by top European clubs.

Juve is one of them, and their interest has been public knowledge for some time now, but they have not made an official approach for his signature yet.

This could be a significant mistake because Bologna is pushing to add him to their squad.

The midfielder is very likely to move to Italy soon, as Calciomercato reveals Bologna is closing in on an agreement with his present club, Budućnost.

Juve FC Says

Adzic is a fine talent and will likely have a very successful career, but he is too young for us and will be sent to the U19 side if he joins us now.

But our senior team needs reinforcements, which should be our focus for now as we aim to finish this season with a flourish.

In the summer, we can try to sign some youngsters for our youth teams and he could join us then.

But he may have joined Bologna by that time, which is not a bad thing because we can sign him in the future if he becomes successful at Bologna.