Riccardo Calafiori is one of the players Juventus has been following for several months due to his impressive performances with Bologna.

The defender has had a fantastic season in Serie A, and Juventus is close to appointing his current manager, Thiago Motta, as their next boss.

Naturally, some players might follow Motta from Bologna to Juventus, and it seems the Old Lady has chosen Calafiori to join them.

The men in black and white want to close a deal as soon as possible to avoid losing him to another suitor.

Bologna is ready to sell for the right price, but they are not in a hurry. A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they are looking to wait until the end of Euro 2024 to sell him.

If he does well in the competition, he will attract more suitors, and there will be a good chance that he will leave for a higher fee.

The Euros could expose Calafiori to more clubs who would want to sign him ahead of Juventus.

The Bianconeri have followed him for several months, and they will want to win the race for his signature.

However, we know why Bologna wants to wait until after the Euros and should try to find an agreement with the player soon.