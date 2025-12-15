Sunday’s Serie A contest between Bologna and Juventus witnessed some interesting events involving Andrea Cambiaso and Federico Bernardeschi.

The Bianconeri earned a well-deserved victory thanks to Juan Cabal’s solitary strike. The Colombian headed home from close range after being fed an exquisite cross from Kenan Yildiz.

The former Hellas Verona star had only been on the pitch for a few minutes, having replaced Andrea Cambiaso, who had an underwhelming outing.

Andrea Cambiaso displayed his fury

The Juventus fans weren’t the only ones disappointed with the Italy international’s tepid performance, but the player himself was visibly irritated with himself. The 25-year-old’s last action on the pitch was wasting a Juventus counter-attack with a wayward shot.

As reported by DAZN’s correspondent at the Renato Dall’Ara (via IlBianconero), Cambiaso took his frustration at the corner flag while making his way back to the dugout, dropping it to the ground with an angry hit. This prompted a sarcastic cheer from the home supporters.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, the left-back immediately realised his mistake, so he was quick to readjust the flag before finding himself in trouble with the officiating team.

Cambiaso wasn’t the only player who was facing his former club, as Bernardeschi took the field against Juventus for the first time since leaving the club in the summer of 2022.

Juventus fans were happy to see Federico Bernardeschi

The 31-year-old entered the pitch in the second half, and despite Bologna’s numerical advantage, he was still able to make an impact, even though it wasn’t enough to change the outcome.

After the contest, the Euro 2020 winner received cheers from the away end, as the travelling supporters sang “Bernardeshi, one of us!”. The winger also collected some black-and-white scarves that were thrown his way as a sign of respect and appreciation.

Although he didn’t truly fulfil his initial promise, Bernardeschi remains popular with the Juventus fanbase.

During his five-year spell at the club, he won three Scudetto titles, two Coppa Italia trophies and two Italian Super Cups. He then left the club on amicable terms before joining Toronto FC.