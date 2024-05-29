While Juventus are working to sign Riccardo Calafiori through an exchange deal, Bologna have reportedly requested the insertion of Tommaso Barbieri.

The Bianconeri have identified the 22-year-old as their primary target to bolster the defense, and the talks between the clubs are already underway.

According to Tuttosport, Juve are willing to splash 25 million euros for Calafiori between cash and players in exchange, while Bologna value their prized asset at 30 million.

As the source tells it, the Bianconeri have already proposed three players as counterparts.

The first is Fabio Miretti who already has 75 appearances with the senior team despite his tender age.

The second is Facundo Gonzalez. Juventus signed the young Uruguayan defender last summer and sent him to Sampdoria on loan.

The third name is Hans Nicolussi Cavaglia who struggled for playing time under Max Allegri last season, but still made a good impression when called upon in the Coppa Italia final.

However, Bologna director Gianluca Sartori has another name in mind. The savvy official has set his sights on Barbieri.

The 21-year-old developed at Juventus Next Gen between 2020 and 2023, and even made a senior team debut last season.

This term, the right-back managed to impress while on loan at Pisa, contributing with three goals and as many assists in 31 Serie B appearances.

However, the Turin-based newspaper believes Thiago Motta wouldn’t want to offload Barbieri, at least not before he gets the chance to convince in pre-season.