Bologna is reportedly interested in the services of Juventus duo Fabio Miretti and Samuel Mbangula, who both appear to be on the way out of Turin.

The two players are both out of Igor Tudor’s plans, so the management will be looking to find them new accommodations.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), the Rossoblu have already opened talks with the Bianconeri for Miretti.

The 21-year-old spent the previous campaign on loan at Genoa. After a relatively slow start under Alberto Gilardino’s tutelage, he managed to impress when Patrick Vieira took over and fielded him in a slightly more advanced role.

Bologna & Juventus negotiating a deal for Fabio Miretti

The midfielder is currently recovering from a shoulder injury, but several clubs have reportedly enquired about his services. He has been recently linked with Napoli, as well as a potential reunion with Max Allegri at Milan.

But as the pink newspaper explains, Juventus and Bologna have different visions for the formula. While the Bianconeri prefer to send him out on another dry loan while maintaining the ownership of his contract, the Emilians would like to buy him outright.

Hence, the source believes the final decision will hinge on the economic factor. In other words, Bologna would have to present Juventus with an enticing enough offer that prompts them to change their stance.

Bologna also following Samuel Mbangula

On a separate note, Il Corriere dello Sport (via IlBianconero) claims that the Dall’Ara outfit is also keeping an eye on Mbangula who is on his way out of Juventus.

The Belgian winger was close to sealing a transfer to Nottingham Forest, but the move collapsed at the eleventh hour.

In recent days, the 21-year-old emerged as a transfer target for Werder Bremen, but Bologna are equally interested in the player.

The Serie A side will reportedly consider an onslaught for Mbangula if they end up selling Dan Ndoye to Napoli.