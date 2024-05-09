If Juventus has sufficient resources, it could end next summer’s transfer window with multiple Bologna players in its squad.

The Red and Blues have been the surprise package of the Serie A season as they close in on a historic qualification for next season’s expanded Champions League.

Their success can be attributed to the performances of their key players, and two of them have caught Juventus’ attention.

Juve is aiming to return to the top of Italian football, and the Bianconeri already have some of the finest players in the league on their radar.

Two Bologna stars whom Juventus is keen on are Riccardo Calafiori and Joshua Zirkzee.

Calafiori has emerged as one of the best defenders in the league, while Zirkzee has been in fantastic form in Bologna’s attack.

Juventus sees both players as individuals who can strengthen their team, but they might face difficulties in signing either in the summer.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims that if Bologna qualifies for the next Champions League, they will keep both players. The club has already made this decision.

Juve FC Says

Zirkzee and Calafiori are two of the key players at Bologna and the team will struggle in the Champions League if both stars leave them, so we can understand their reluctance to let them go.