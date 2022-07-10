Marko Arnautovic has become a transfer target for Juventus in this window as they look for a striker that they can substitute for Dusan Vlahovic.

The Bianconeri could not find an agreement with Atletico de Madrid to bring Alvaro Morata back to the club, so they need to find someone new that will help them with goals when Vlahovic is rested or unavailable.

Arnautovic was in fine form for Bologna last season, and he hit double figures for the number of goals scored for them in the league.

This makes him one of their most important players, and they will want to keep him.

They haven’t been keen on speaking to Juve about selling him recently, but Calciomercato reports that the striker wants to move to Turin.

It claims the former West Ham United man is intrigued by the prospect of turning out in black and white.

Juve FC Says

Arnautovic is a very experienced and classy striker, and the Austrian is one player that Juve will benefit from having in their squad.

Most of our current attackers are young, and they need as many experienced teammates as possible to reach the next level.

With Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba joining the group, Arnautovic and other forwards on the team will have enough chances to score goals.