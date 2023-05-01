Bologna manager insists a draw against Juventus is a good result

Bologna manager Thiago Motta insists he does not regret his side losing their lead and drawing the match against Juventus yesterday.

Juve came from a goal down to pick up one point against a very resilient Bologna side as they fall again in their bid to finish this term inside the top four.

Max Allegri’s men did not start the game as well as their fans would have wanted, considering their recent history, but they will be happy to have shared the points with Bologna and stop their losing run.

Motta was asked if his team regrets not winning, considering the chances they created and he said via Tuttojuve:

“No, there is no regret given the team we faced today. We would have liked to crush them for 90 minutes, but I don’t think it’s possible. However, I’m happy with how we managed their best moments, being able to compact ourselves well. In the first half, we had difficulties in ball management and construction, then we came out well thanks to players like Ferguson and Dominguez.

In the second half, we were more united, good at recovering second balls and leaving little space for players like Rabiot or Cuadrado. We showed that with ball control we can get there and demonstrate. I still think it was a beautiful game to watch, in the end, we could have won it, but there is no regret.”

Juve FC Says

Bologna will be proud to have held us to a draw as one of the top sides in the Italian top flight.

But Juve must do better to end this season finely because time is running out on us to achieve our seasonal objectives.