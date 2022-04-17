Bologna midfielder reflects on impressive draw against Juventus

Bologna midfielder, Jerdy Schouten, has spoken about their 1-1 draw against Juventus and claims they did their best to earn all the points from the game, and they are proud to have gotten a draw.
Juventus needed to win to keep themselves well ahead of AS Roma and the other clubs chasing them from behind.
However, they were made to work very hard by a confident Bologna side who will feel they did enough to get all three points.
After having two players sent off, they allowed Juventus to get a much-needed equaliser deep into added time.
But Siniša Mihajlović’s side can hold their heads high because they did a great job and Schouten thinks so too.
He told DAZN as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “We did everything to get the three points, we didn’t succeed but we are proud. We played a good match.”
Juve FC Says
Bologna deserves praise for how they performed in that game and they will feel they should have gotten more than a draw from it.
Juventus has to do better if we want to end this season in a good position and this is another result that shows we are truly struggling.
If we perform like this against Fiorentina in the return leg of the Italian Cup semi-final, it is almost certain they will beat us.
No Comments