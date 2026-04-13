Bologna are reportedly keen to keep Joao Mario among their ranks beyond the current campaign, so they’re planning a new round of negotiations with Juventus.

The Bianconeri bought the Portuguese right-back from Porto last summer in an indirect swap deal that saw Alberto Costa head in the opposite direction.

While Costa swiftly established himself as a regular feature for the Dragao, Mario only earned a couple of starts under Igor Tudor, before vanishing from the scene following the appointment of Luciano Spalletti.

In February, Joao Mario was involved in another exchange of right-backs, as he signed for Bologna on a dry loan, while Emil Holm joined Juventus on loan with an option to buy.

Joao Mario has been in form since leaving Juventus

The Portugal international has been a revelation at the Stadio Dall’Ara, cementing himself as a regular starter at the expense of Nadir Zortea and Lorenzo Di Silvestri.

He has already scored two goals, and received a standing ovation while leaving the pitch in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Lecce.

Nevertheless, the player’s future remains up in the air, as the Rossoblu don’t have the option to buy him. Mario recently expressed his desire to return to Juventus and prove his worth, but he admitted that he’s unlikely to earn a second chance with Luciano Spalletti.

But according to Tuttosport, Bologna would like to keep the Porto youth product at Vincenzo Italiano’s disposal.

How Bologna plan to buy Joao Mario

The Emilian club are expected to hold new talks with Juventus, which could also tackle Holm’s future. The Swede was out of action for two months, but he made quite an impression on his return against Atalanta, prompting the Bianconeri to consider a permanent transfer.

Holm’s stay in Turin could facilitate Bologna’s mission to keep Mario, as the Swede’s departure would generate a €15 million transfer fee.

Nevertheless, the Italian newspaper believes that the Rossoblu are more likely to request another loan, this time adding an option (or an obligation) to buy in June 2027.

The two clubs could agree on a transfer fee of €9m-€10 million, which would allow Juventus to record a small capital gain.