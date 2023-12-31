Bologna are determined to maintain the services of Juventus transfer target Lewis Ferguson until the end of the season.

The Rossoblu are enjoying a great campaign thus far, albeit they suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Udinese this weekend.

For his part, Ferguson has cemented himself as a key player for the Rossoblu since joining the club in the summer of 2022.

This season, the Scotsman has contributed with four goals and as many assists in 19 appearances across all competitions.

Juventus have been one of the teams keeping track of the 24-year-old’s progress. However, signing the player next month may be out of the question.

According to Sport Mediaset via TuttoJuve, Bologna are unwilling to part ways with Ferguson in the middle of the campaign.

The Emilians are hoping to secure qualification to a European competition next season. Thus, they don’t intend to deprive themselves of one of their pillars.

The management of Bologna promised coach Thiago Motta to keep Ferguson at least until the end of the season.

However, the situation could drastically change in the summer, with the club willing to entertain offers for the Scotland international.

Juve FC say

Between now and June many things can change for both Juventus and Ferguson. So we shall see if the midfielder will remain a desirable objective for the Bianconeri.

This pursuit will also depend on Bologna’s valuation, as Juventus surely wouldn’t want to spend the bulk of their transfer kit on the Scotsman, as they also have other departments to bolster.