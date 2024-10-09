Juventus has added Sam Beukema to their shortlist of targets to replace the injured Gleison Bremer in January, and Bologna appears open to selling the Dutch defender.

The Bianconeri need to find a replacement for Bremer after his serious injury, and while there are several defenders they could pursue, Beukema seems like an ideal choice, especially since he has previously worked with Thiago Motta.

Motta coached Beukema last season, meaning the Dutchman would likely adapt quickly to Juventus’ playing style.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Bologna is aware that it may be difficult to keep Beukema and has already identified Spezia’s Nicolò Bertola as a potential replacement. Bologna reportedly doesn’t want to risk losing a key player without having a successor lined up, which is why they have been monitoring Bertola for some time.

Juve FC Says

Beukema looks like a decent centre-back, and at 25, he has enough experience to be a useful player on our team, so it is not a surprise that he is being linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium.

However, we leave that decision to Cristiano Giuntoli and trust that he will sign the right player for our team.