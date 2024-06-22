Bologna is determined to keep Riccardo Calafiori, and if they do sell him, it will be an all-cash deal. This is their clear message to Juventus.

The Bianconeri consider Calafiori one of the finest defenders in the league and are eager to reunite him with Thiago Motta, who helped the former AS Roma youngster develop at Bologna. Motta believes that continuing to work together will keep Calafiori on the right track.

After securing an unexpected qualification for the Champions League, Bologna is keen to retain their best players, and Calafiori is among them.

Juventus, unable to offer a substantial fee, included Moise Kean in their latest offer for Calafiori. However, Bologna is not interested in this arrangement. According to a report on Tuttojuve, Bologna rejected the inclusion of Kean as he is not on their shopping list.

Bologna insists on a cash-only deal, or Calafiori will stay with them to compete in the Champions League next season.

Juve FC Says

Calafiori is one of the finest defenders in Italy now, and he would help our other defenders understand how Motta wants his team to play.

But we have to find the money to fund the deal, as Bologna truly will not accept a swap agreement.