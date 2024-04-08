Bologna have reportedly admitted defeat in their attempts to maintain the services of primary Juventus target Thiago Motta beyond the current campaign.

The 41-year-old manager is on the cusp of achieving a historic feat. With seven Serie A fixtures remaining, the Rossoblu currently sit fourth in the table, as they continue to push for a Champions League berth.

Therefore, the Italo-Brazilian’s exploits and tactical flair have attracted a host of suitors, and chief among them Juventus.

This is particularly problematic for the Emilian club, as the coach’s contract will expire at the end of the season, leaving him free to leave for greener pastures.

So according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Bologna have resigned to the idea of losing Motta’s services in June.

The former Inter and PSG midfielder will be looking to close his cycle at the Renato Dall’Ara by achieving a historic qualification to the Champions League before bidding the Rossoblu farewell.

But while Juventus have emerged as the favorites in the race, the Turin-based newspaper believes maintaining Max Allegri at the helm remains plausible, especially if he manages to end the club’s trophy drought by lifting the Coppa Italia at the end of the season.

The 56-year-old has been under massive pressure in recent months following the team’s horrific results. However, he is now beginning the steady the ship, starting with a first-leg victory over Lazio in the semi-final of the cup, followed by a 1-0 win over Fiorentina in the league.

The Livorno native still has another year on his Juventus contract which expires in 2025.