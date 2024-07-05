Juventus has missed out on Riccardo Calafiori’s signature, with reports claiming Bologna has accepted Arsenal’s improved offer for him.

The defender earned attention after his Euro 2024 heroics, and Arsenal quickly became the favorites over Juventus.

The Gunners presented their project to him, and he was excited, which gave them permission to discuss it with Bologna.

Bologna rejected Arsenal’s initial offer of 47 million euros, but they have now offered 55 million euros for him, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Bologna has accepted it.

In the last few days, Juventus has struggled to compete for his signature following the interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, and this now confirms that the defender is heading to the Premier League.

Juve will now look for a new centre-back to sign. In recent weeks, they have been occupied with their quest to sign new midfielders.

Juve FC Says

It has been challenging for us to compete for Calafiori since he did well at Euro 2024, and we have to focus on other targets now.

There are several other defenders who can join our team and prove to be important players for us.