Bologna remains determined to keep Thiago Motta as their manager, even as Juventus circles the former Italy midfielder.

Motta is arguably the most sought-after manager in Serie A this season as he leads his unfancied Bologna side toward qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Interestingly, they could overtake Juventus in the league standings before the campaign ends and finish third.

Because Italy has five Champions League spots, they have just a few games to secure qualification for the biggest club competition in the world.

With his deal running out at the end of this season, Juventus and other clubs interested in hiring him as their manager are working behind the scenes to gain his approval.

However, Bologna wants to keep him, and a report on Football Italia claims they have prepared a two-year deal to offer him if they qualify for the Champions League.

They are confident he will want to lead the team in European competition next season and will push to keep him.

Juve FC Says

Motta’s future will be decided by him alone as he approaches the end of his contract at Bologna.

If we can convince him to take up our job, he will move to Turin; otherwise, he might extend his stay in Emilia-Romagna.