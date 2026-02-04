Juventus and Bologna completed a player exchange during the last transfer window involving Emil Holm and Joao Mario, a move both clubs will hope proves beneficial in the long term. Each side approached the deal with clear intentions, aiming to address specific squad needs while giving the players involved an opportunity for a fresh start.

Joao Mario struggled for consistent minutes at Juventus, with Luciano Spalletti unconvinced that the defender could compete regularly within his system. As a result, the Old Lady opted to send him to Bologna, where he is expected to feature more prominently. In return, Juventus secured the services of Holm, a player they had monitored for an extended period and one whom Spalletti is pleased to work with.

Juventus Seeking the Right Balance

Spalletti believes Holm offers qualities better suited to his plans than Mario, even if the Swede is not guaranteed an immediate starting role. Juventus already boast several defenders who have been performing well, meaning Holm must earn his place through strong displays in training and matches. The responsibility now lies with him to force his way into the first team before the season concludes.

Holm reportedly views Juventus as his childhood club, which adds extra motivation to impress and secure a longer stay. His challenge will be to adapt quickly and demonstrate that he can contribute consistently at the highest level.

(From the official Juventus website)

Bologna’s Perspective on the Swap

For Bologna, the move represents a chance to revitalise Joao Mario’s career. The defender had previously performed well at FC Porto and at international level before his time in Serie A failed to meet expectations. A new environment offers him the opportunity to rediscover form and prove his worth.

Reflecting on the decision, Bologna sporting director Marco Di Vaio offered insight into the club’s thinking. Speaking, according to Il Bianconero, he said: “This opportunity arose for the player, who was finding less playing time here,” said the manager, referring to the Swede, who trained with Luciano Spalletti’s team at Continassa today.

“Joao Mario played at a high level at Porto and for the national team, he wanted to prove his worth. We made Holm happy and at the same time signed a player whose characteristics can significantly boost the team. He’s an important addition to our defence. We hope we made the right choice.”

Both clubs will now wait to see whether the swap delivers the desired results on the pitch.